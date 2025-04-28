Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Yadadri Thermal Power Station Operations

A minor fire at Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana caused damage to cables and valves but resulted in no injuries. The incident, linked to a fuel oil leak, occurred during operational trials under BHEL's oversight. Officials emphasize that routine operations continue unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:39 IST
Fire Disrupts Yadadri Thermal Power Station Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire incident erupted at Unit-1 of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Telangana's Nalgonda district, as reported on Monday.

No injuries were reported from the midnight blaze that singed only some cables and valves, which were swiftly brought under control. Authorities identified a fuel oil leak as the fire's cause.

The unit, still under construction by BHEL, was in operational trials. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has prompted expedited repairs, ensuring that regular activities at the plant, which aims for completion by mid-2025, remain undisturbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025