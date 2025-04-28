Fire Disrupts Yadadri Thermal Power Station Operations
A minor fire at Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana caused damage to cables and valves but resulted in no injuries. The incident, linked to a fuel oil leak, occurred during operational trials under BHEL's oversight. Officials emphasize that routine operations continue unaffected.
A minor fire incident erupted at Unit-1 of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Telangana's Nalgonda district, as reported on Monday.
No injuries were reported from the midnight blaze that singed only some cables and valves, which were swiftly brought under control. Authorities identified a fuel oil leak as the fire's cause.
The unit, still under construction by BHEL, was in operational trials. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has prompted expedited repairs, ensuring that regular activities at the plant, which aims for completion by mid-2025, remain undisturbed.
