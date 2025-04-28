Mass Surrender: 24 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Bijapur

Tensions eased in Bijapur as 24 Naxalites, including 14 with rewards totaling Rs 28.50 lakhs, surrendered to the authorities on Monday, according to the Bijapur Police. So far, 203 Naxalites have surrendered this year, following 213 arrests and 90 deaths in various encounters.

Authorities have offered Rs 50,000 to those who chose to reintegrate into mainstream society. Meanwhile, the District Reserve Guard uncovered a stash of improvised explosive devices in Salhebhat, ranging from pipe bombs to tiffin bombs, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

Recent IED incidents in Bijapur injured two security personnel, though both are expected to recover swiftly. Under the current BJP government, 365 cadres have been eliminated and 1,382 Naxals apprehended since December 2023, with 2,306 more surrendering, influenced by the state's rehabilitation policy.

