Delhi's Roadmap to Economic Self-Reliance: Proposal for Development Council

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal proposed forming a Delhi Economic Development Council to enhance economic activities and self-reliance in Delhi. The council aims to provide strategic economic direction and address economic stagnation issues, while also focusing on job creation and policy coordination with support from a central government report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:19 IST
BJP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost economic growth and self-reliance, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal has proposed the formation of a 'Delhi Economic Development Council'. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Khandelwal emphasized the council's potential to strategically enhance Delhi's economy and address stagnation concerns plaguing the city.

Khandelwal highlighted the challenges facing Delhi's trade and industry sectors, urging for a structured economic roadmap to maintain the city's prominence among India's metropolises. He referenced a central government report advocating economic councils in major cities, underscoring Delhi's need to lead by example in economic reforms.

Khandelwal suggested that the council could unify efforts in policy-making, promote investment, and improve business ease. The council would include government, trade, and industrial representatives and would focus on initiatives like industrial revitalization and service sector expansion to ensure economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

