Bike Stunt Gone Wrong: Viral Incident on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
A video showing a man performing stunts on a bike on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has gained significant online attention. The stunt turned risky as the man fell mid-performance, leading to his bike colliding with another vehicle. Gurugram Police are investigating the incident through their social media channels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:25 IST
A video capturing a daredevil stunt on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has quickly gone viral, officials report.
In this alarming footage, an individual loses balance while attempting a stunt on a moving bike, resulting in the bike crashing into a nearby car. The police confirmed this after watching the footage.
Gurugram Police's spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar, stated that the investigation is underway and actions will be taken once the person responsible is identified.
