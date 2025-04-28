Bike Stunt Gone Wrong: Viral Incident on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

A video capturing a daredevil stunt on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has quickly gone viral, officials report.

In this alarming footage, an individual loses balance while attempting a stunt on a moving bike, resulting in the bike crashing into a nearby car. The police confirmed this after watching the footage.

Gurugram Police's spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar, stated that the investigation is underway and actions will be taken once the person responsible is identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)