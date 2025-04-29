Preserving A Legacy: Dr. Kalam's Papers Donated to National Archives

The National Archives of India (NAI) has recently enriched its substantial collection by acquiring the private papers of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, renowned as the 'Missile Man of India.' This significant addition includes original correspondence, personal identification documents, tour reports, lectures, and photographs of the former Indian President, donated by his family members.

The contribution was formalized through an agreement between Arun Singhal, Director General of the National Archives, and Dr. APJM Nazema Maraikayar, Kalam's niece. The notable ceremony also saw the presence of other family members, underscoring the importance of adding Kalam's influential legacy to the archives' esteemed records.

Dr. Kalam's illustrious career, marked by pivotal roles in India's missile development and crucial nuclear tests, earned him the Bharat Ratna. Beyond his scientific prowess, Kalam authored several books aimed at inspiring youth. His life dedicated to education and mentorship ensures that even posthumously, his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

