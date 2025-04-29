Resilient Tourists Defy Terror: Kashmir's Beauty Shines Amid Adversity

Days after a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, tourists remain undeterred, flocking to Kashmir's Bhaderwah region to appreciate its natural beauty.

Visitors have strongly condemned the attack attributed to Pakistan, expressing confidence in India's government to respond appropriately. They emphasized their determination not to let violence affect their travel plans, asserting Kashmir's status as an intrinsic part of India.

Despite warnings against visiting, tourists highlighted their resolve to defy intimidation, praising the Indian Army for their rapid response during the Pahalgam incident. Rishi Bhatt from Ahmedabad commended the army's quick protection efforts, reinforcing the sentiment that Kashmir remains a beloved and safe destination for travelers.

