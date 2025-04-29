Strengthening Power Links: Spain's Commitment to Stability

The Spanish grid operator, REE, has committed to reinforcing its power connections with France. This effort comes in response to a major blackout that disrupted the Iberian Peninsula on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday, REE's System Operations Chief, Eduardo Prieto, underlined the importance of increased interconnections. According to Prieto, such advancements are crucial for achieving a more stable and reliable electric grid.

The proposed enhancements are expected to include a power connection via the Bay of Biscay. As REE moves forward, it aims to ensure that Spain's electricity network is better equipped to handle future demands and disruptions.

