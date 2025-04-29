IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Heat Wave Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating heavy rainfall in Odisha from April 29 to May 1. According to an official release, thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected in isolated areas of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

The forecast also highlights potential heat wave conditions in isolated parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. IMD reports scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, gusting up to 60 kmph, in regions including Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Hailstorms are likely over areas such as Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, with heavy downpours expected in Odisha during the specified period. The weather alert extends to various other states with detailed predictions of thunderstorm activity, emphasizing public readiness.

