Cabinet Approves Transfer Policy 2025 and New Initiatives in Energy Sector

During a crucial cabinet meeting on Tuesday, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the council of ministers gave their approval to the Transfer Policy 2025. This decision relaxes the transfer ban from May 1 to May 30, 2025, allowing for administrative and voluntary transfers within specified limits at both state and district levels.

The new policy permits transfers for up to 20% of positions in cadres of up to 200 posts, 15% in those with 201 to 1000 posts, 10% for 1001 to 2000 posts, and 5% in cadres with more than 2001 posts, all processed via the e-office system. Departments can draft their internal transfer policies in line with these guidelines. Additionally, the cabinet approved an increase in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners to ease their financial burden, with an expected economic impact of Rs 3,500 crore.

The cabinet also sanctioned a 2,000 MW solar park and a 1,000 MW composite energy storage project in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aims to provide electricity to both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, leveraging the differing peak demand periods in the states to ensure efficient energy utilization and improved energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)