Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Iran-China Missile Network: A Bold Move Amid Nuclear Tensions

The U.S. imposed sanctions on a network in Iran and China for allegedly supplying missile propellant ingredients to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This action by Trump's administration aims to pressure Iran during nuclear deal negotiations, targeting entities involved in obtaining propellant ingredients for ballistic missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:09 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Iran-China Missile Network: A Bold Move Amid Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its crackdown on Iran by imposing sanctions on a network operating within both Iran and China, allegedly involved in the procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. Treasury Department revealed that this latest measure targets six entities and six individuals. As negotiations over Iran's nuclear program resume, the U.S. administration emphasizes the threat posed by Iran's missile development on international security. "Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Tuesday's sanctions marked a pointed action against five China-based companies, one Iran-based firm, and six individuals from Iran, accused of facilitating the trade of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate. These chemicals are crucial in producing solid propellant rocket motors used extensively in ballistic missiles, reinforcing America's strategy to curtail Iran's military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025