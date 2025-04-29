U.S. Sanctions Target Iran-China Missile Network: A Bold Move Amid Nuclear Tensions

The United States has intensified its crackdown on Iran by imposing sanctions on a network operating within both Iran and China, allegedly involved in the procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. Treasury Department revealed that this latest measure targets six entities and six individuals. As negotiations over Iran's nuclear program resume, the U.S. administration emphasizes the threat posed by Iran's missile development on international security. "Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Tuesday's sanctions marked a pointed action against five China-based companies, one Iran-based firm, and six individuals from Iran, accused of facilitating the trade of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate. These chemicals are crucial in producing solid propellant rocket motors used extensively in ballistic missiles, reinforcing America's strategy to curtail Iran's military advancements.

