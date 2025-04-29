Goa Governor Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack as National Sovereignty Challenge

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a direct affront to India's sovereignty and integrity. He accused Pakistan of orchestrating the assault and praised the Indian government's handling of the situation, urging national unity in this time of crisis.

In an interview with ANI, Governor Pillai stated, "Pakistan, in a planned way, killed our people. This is a challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. The Government of India is handling it perfectly. The world acknowledges our stance. The union of India will determine future actions, which we will accept. In a crisis, 'nation first' remains our guiding principle." In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the heads of the armed forces.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was present at the meeting, which followed the Cabinet Committee on Security discussion of April 23, after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. Government sources reported that Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's firm commitment to combating terrorism. He expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces' professional capabilities, granting them operational freedom to decide the mode, targets, and timing of the response.

Defence Minister Singh had met Prime Minister Modi on Monday at Lok Kalyan Marg. This meeting occurred shortly after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on decisions following the terror attack. Government officials declared that those responsible would face severe punishment, with all political parties expressing their support.

The CCS briefing highlighted the cross-border involvement in the attack, which came amid successful elections and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir. It prompted measures like putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance to strongly signal Pakistan against its support of terrorism.

