Tensions Rise: India Deporting Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, India has begun deporting Pakistani nationals from Jammu and Kashmir. The decision follows a series of diplomatic escalations, including new measures against the Pakistani High Commission. Families affected by the deportations protest the move as unfair and seek government reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:59 IST
Local family in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian authorities have initiated the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in the border town of Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. This decision affects numerous individuals, many linked to India through cross-border marriages. Their abrupt departure has left families pleading with the government for leniency.

An emotional appeal comes from a Poonch local whose wife, a Pakistani national living in India for 45 years, faced deportation. "We ask for the deportation of wrongdoers, not the innocent. Our family has a history of service in the army and police," the resident pleaded. Another affected individual lamented, "This action is unjust. We urge the return of our relatives, who've called India home for decades."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting discussing national security, attended by key defense officials, amidst diplomatic measures following the April Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Government sources confirm Modi's commitment to eradicating terrorism, leading to reciprocal actions against Pakistani diplomats and revised travel protocols. India's Cabinet Committee on Security enacted decisive strategies, including the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty, reducing high commission staff, and tightening visa regulations, underscoring India's firm stance on cross-border terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

