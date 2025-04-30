Fierce Gun Battle in Assam: Militants Neutralized, Weapons Seized

In an intense operation, Assam Rifles and Assam police successfully neutralized three militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) during a gun battle in Dima Hasao district. The joint forces recovered three AK series rifles and two pistols from the deceased militants, officials reported on Tuesday.

Rajib Saikia, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Assam police, informed ANI that the operation followed credible intelligence regarding armed militants who had issued extortion demands to the NHAI's Golden Quadrilateral project in Dima Hasao district. The militants were reportedly hiding in the Hera Kilo-Nriachibunglow-N.KUbin-Borochanam-P.Kubin-Michidui-Doering-Chaikam areas under Haflong police jurisdiction.

Commencing Saturday evening, the search teams conducted a 60-hour operation, eventually encountering the militants between N Kubin and Hera Kilo. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, culminating in the militants' death and the recovery of their weapons. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Cachar district police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and 114 grams of heroin, along with the arrest of two suspects.

