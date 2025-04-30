Left Menu

Govt Revamps National Security Advisory Board Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian government has overhauled the National Security Advisory Board following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Ex-RAW Chief Alok Joshi will lead the board, bringing in six new members. The Cabinet Committee on Security discusses strategic responses, signaling potential actions against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:29 IST
Govt Revamps National Security Advisory Board Amid Rising Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has taken a decisive step by restructuring the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing Alok Joshi, former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as its head. This move follows the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including one Nepalese national.

Alongside Joshi, the revamped board now includes six new members: ex-Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, ex-Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and former Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, all retired military officers. The inclusion of retired Indian Police Service officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, as well as retired IFS officer B Venkatesh Varma, strengthens the board's advisory capabilities.

Following the Pahalgam attack, an urgent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place at his residence. The meeting, which followed another briefing on the attack's cross-border linkages, focused on strategizing a robust response to the incident. In response, the government has announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, signaling a strong stance against cross-border terrorism, and has assured India's armed forces of full operational freedom to craft an appropriate response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025