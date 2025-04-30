Govt Revamps National Security Advisory Board Amid Rising Tensions

The Union government has taken a decisive step by restructuring the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing Alok Joshi, former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as its head. This move follows the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including one Nepalese national.

Alongside Joshi, the revamped board now includes six new members: ex-Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, ex-Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and former Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, all retired military officers. The inclusion of retired Indian Police Service officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, as well as retired IFS officer B Venkatesh Varma, strengthens the board's advisory capabilities.

Following the Pahalgam attack, an urgent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place at his residence. The meeting, which followed another briefing on the attack's cross-border linkages, focused on strategizing a robust response to the incident. In response, the government has announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, signaling a strong stance against cross-border terrorism, and has assured India's armed forces of full operational freedom to craft an appropriate response.

(With inputs from agencies.)