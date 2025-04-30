Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack Allegations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicizing the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Sarma alleged Gogoi visited Pakistan, sparking a heated exchange on social media. Gogoi slammed Sarma for disrespecting victims and demanded focus on real issues affecting Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:10 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack Allegations
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political confrontation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicizing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gogoi charged Sarma with indulging in petty politics in response to the CM's allegations that he visited Pakistan and Nepal.

Gogoi remarked on Wednesday that BJP leaders, including those in Assam, were exploiting the issue for political gains instead of uniting against Pakistan in the wake of the attack on Indian citizens. He termed Sarma's remarks as disrespectful to the Pahalgam attack victims.

The tensions escalated on social media, where Sarma posted a series of probing questions about Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan and his wife's connection to a Pakistan-based NGO. Gogoi demanded Sarma resign if the allegations prove unfounded, emphasizing the need to address Assam's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025