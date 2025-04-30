Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack Allegations
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicizing the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Sarma alleged Gogoi visited Pakistan, sparking a heated exchange on social media. Gogoi slammed Sarma for disrespecting victims and demanded focus on real issues affecting Assam.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political confrontation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicizing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gogoi charged Sarma with indulging in petty politics in response to the CM's allegations that he visited Pakistan and Nepal.
Gogoi remarked on Wednesday that BJP leaders, including those in Assam, were exploiting the issue for political gains instead of uniting against Pakistan in the wake of the attack on Indian citizens. He termed Sarma's remarks as disrespectful to the Pahalgam attack victims.
The tensions escalated on social media, where Sarma posted a series of probing questions about Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan and his wife's connection to a Pakistan-based NGO. Gogoi demanded Sarma resign if the allegations prove unfounded, emphasizing the need to address Assam's pressing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India