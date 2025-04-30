Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack Allegations

In a sharp political confrontation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of politicizing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gogoi charged Sarma with indulging in petty politics in response to the CM's allegations that he visited Pakistan and Nepal.

Gogoi remarked on Wednesday that BJP leaders, including those in Assam, were exploiting the issue for political gains instead of uniting against Pakistan in the wake of the attack on Indian citizens. He termed Sarma's remarks as disrespectful to the Pahalgam attack victims.

The tensions escalated on social media, where Sarma posted a series of probing questions about Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan and his wife's connection to a Pakistan-based NGO. Gogoi demanded Sarma resign if the allegations prove unfounded, emphasizing the need to address Assam's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)