Oil Prices Tumble Amid Uncertainty in Trump's Second Term: U.S. Energy Dominance at Risk

Oil prices have slumped dramatically in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term, challenging his energy dominance agenda. Investors are spooked by tariff and policy uncertainty, leading to a more than 20% drop in prices, below many U.S. producers' breakeven points.

Since taking office, Trump has made moves to boost oil output but has faced lower international demand and reduced growth forecasts. His stance on tariffs and sanctions, particularly targeting Iranian oil sales, has added volatility to the market. LNG, however, has seen growth, with Trump prioritizing its export.

Despite Trump's efforts, oil producers are cutting back due to falling prices and increased costs. While LNG shows promise, clean energy initiatives have been sidelined in favor of fossil fuels, complicating the U.S. energy landscape under Trump's policies.

