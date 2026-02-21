Left Menu

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicts a significant economic growth of 3.5% by 2026. He attributes the recent slowdown to a partial government shutdown and major write-offs by automakers. Bessent believes these factors depressed the GDP by 100 to 200 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 03:32 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary

During an appearance on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism for the nation's economic future, forecasting a growth rate of 3.5% by 2026.

Bessent pointed to the steep decline in the fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) of just 1.4% as a consequence of external disruptions, notably a prolonged government shutdown.

He emphasized that the resulting economic strain was exacerbated by substantial loss write-offs in the automotive sector, which he claims, diminished GDP growth by up to 200 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

