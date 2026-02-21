U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicts a significant economic growth of 3.5% by 2026. He attributes the recent slowdown to a partial government shutdown and major write-offs by automakers. Bessent believes these factors depressed the GDP by 100 to 200 basis points in the fourth quarter.
During an appearance on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism for the nation's economic future, forecasting a growth rate of 3.5% by 2026.
Bessent pointed to the steep decline in the fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) of just 1.4% as a consequence of external disruptions, notably a prolonged government shutdown.
He emphasized that the resulting economic strain was exacerbated by substantial loss write-offs in the automotive sector, which he claims, diminished GDP growth by up to 200 basis points.
