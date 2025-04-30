Ujjivan Bank Shares Plunge Amidst Profit Slump
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell over 3% after a 75% drop in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. Despite a rise in total income, higher bad loan provisions significantly impacted the bank's earnings. The stock also saw significant intraday losses on both BSE and NSE.
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank experienced a decline exceeding 3% on Wednesday. This downturn followed the firm's announcement of a substantial 75% decrease in net profit for the quarter ending March 2025.
The stock closed 3.17% lower at Rs 42.51 on the BSE, after plunging 6.37% intraday to Rs 41.10. On the NSE, shares decreased by 3.41%, settling at Rs 42.40.
The bank attributed the profit decline to increased provisions for bad loans, despite a growth in total income from Rs 1,765 crore to Rs 1,843 crore in Q4 FY25. Provisions increased substantially to Rs 264.50 crore from Rs 79 crore year-on-year.
