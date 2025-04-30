Left Menu

Ujjivan Bank Shares Plunge Amidst Profit Slump

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell over 3% after a 75% drop in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. Despite a rise in total income, higher bad loan provisions significantly impacted the bank's earnings. The stock also saw significant intraday losses on both BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:12 IST
Ujjivan Bank Shares Plunge Amidst Profit Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank experienced a decline exceeding 3% on Wednesday. This downturn followed the firm's announcement of a substantial 75% decrease in net profit for the quarter ending March 2025.

The stock closed 3.17% lower at Rs 42.51 on the BSE, after plunging 6.37% intraday to Rs 41.10. On the NSE, shares decreased by 3.41%, settling at Rs 42.40.

The bank attributed the profit decline to increased provisions for bad loans, despite a growth in total income from Rs 1,765 crore to Rs 1,843 crore in Q4 FY25. Provisions increased substantially to Rs 264.50 crore from Rs 79 crore year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025