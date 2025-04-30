Ujjivan Bank Shares Plunge Amidst Profit Slump

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank experienced a decline exceeding 3% on Wednesday. This downturn followed the firm's announcement of a substantial 75% decrease in net profit for the quarter ending March 2025.

The stock closed 3.17% lower at Rs 42.51 on the BSE, after plunging 6.37% intraday to Rs 41.10. On the NSE, shares decreased by 3.41%, settling at Rs 42.40.

The bank attributed the profit decline to increased provisions for bad loans, despite a growth in total income from Rs 1,765 crore to Rs 1,843 crore in Q4 FY25. Provisions increased substantially to Rs 264.50 crore from Rs 79 crore year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)