Credit Crunch: A Closer Look at Bank Loan Trends

Bank credit growth to the agriculture sector witnessed a significant slowdown, registering a 10.4% year-on-year increase as of March 21, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's data released on Wednesday.

The RBI's latest report sheds light on the sectoral deployment of bank credit, revealing that advances to industry stayed flat at 8% amid varied growth in other sectors.

Lending to services saw a 13.4% rise, while personal loans increased by 14%, illustrating a dynamic financial landscape driven by consumer demands and industry changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)