Delhi's SMILE: Transforming Beggar Rehabilitation
The Delhi government launches the SMILE scheme to rehabilitate beggars, focusing on skill development, healthcare, and education. NGOs are invited to submit proposals for implementation, providing a multi-step approach for assisting vulnerable populations. The initiative aims to resettle individuals into society through comprehensive support and training.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative for beggars, including homeless children, in partnership with NGOs. As part of the SMILE scheme, the initiative aims to offer skill development training, healthcare, and education to uplift marginalized communities.
Expressions of Interest (EOIs) have been called from NGOs to lead the SMILE scheme, focusing on the rehabilitation of beggars through a structured approach. The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare has outlined a May 13 deadline for the submission of proposals.
Operation of the scheme will commence in nine areas of Delhi and will involve various processes such as surveys, outreach, and long-term resettlement in shelter homes. The initiative places special emphasis on vulnerable groups, ensuring necessary amenities and support services are available to help build a self-reliant future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
