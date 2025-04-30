Left Menu

Corona Remedies Aims for Rs 800-Crore IPO Launch

Pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies has filed for a Rs 800-crore IPO with SEBI. The offering is entirely an offer for sale with promoters and investors such as Sepia Investments and Anchor Partners offloading shares. The firm specializes in women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, and other therapeutic areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:04 IST
Corona Remedies Aims for Rs 800-Crore IPO Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Corona Remedies, a pharmaceutical firm, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 800 crore with India's market regulator, SEBI. The IPO, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus, is solely an offer for sale, meaning no new securities will be issued.

Existing investors, including Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust, intend to sell their shares through the offer for sale route. Corona Remedies will not receive any funds from this public issue since it does not involve any fresh issue of shares.

The company is known for developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, focusing on women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, and urology, among other areas. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed as the lead managers for the market offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025