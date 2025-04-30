Struggling to Sow: Black Farmers Grapple with Tariffs and Historical Inequities

Virginia resident John Boyd Jr, a fourth-generation farmer and president of the National Black Farmers Association, faces a challenging planting season. As he prepares his land, Boyd also fields inquiries from worried Black farmers about the repercussions of recent tariffs introduced by former President Donald Trump.

Experts note that these tariffs, coupled with a legacy of discrimination and unequal access to resources, further burden Black farmers. They already struggle with capital access and land retention, even as farming remains a significant sector.

Amidst efforts to tackle systemic racism, recent legislative amendments have left many Black farmers uncertain about future support. Yet, Boyd remains determined to maintain his family's farming legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)