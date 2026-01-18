Left Menu

India Dives Deep: Launch of First Open-Sea Marine Fish Farming

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first open-sea marine fish farming project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Earth Sciences, NIOT, and local administration, emphasizes marine finfish and seaweed cultivation to bolster India's blue economy and promote livelihood generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:26 IST
India Dives Deep: Launch of First Open-Sea Marine Fish Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Union minister Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the country's first open-sea marine fish farming project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The initiative is a significant step towards boosting India's blue economy, integrating scientific advancements with local livelihood expansion.

The project, situated in natural ocean conditions, involves cultivating seabass and cobia in open-sea cages, alongside experimental seaweed farming. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, NIOT, and regional authorities, this pilot program aims to exploit the untapped potential of India's maritime resources.

Singh, during his visit, highlighted the project's role in transforming India's economic landscape by bringing attention to ocean resources. He also toured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, exploring its rich historical heritage and discussing plans for a national memorial to honor the freedom fighter. The memorial will feature cultural and recreational facilities to attract tourists and preserve history.

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026