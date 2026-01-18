India Dives Deep: Launch of First Open-Sea Marine Fish Farming

In a historic move, Union minister Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the country's first open-sea marine fish farming project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The initiative is a significant step towards boosting India's blue economy, integrating scientific advancements with local livelihood expansion.

The project, situated in natural ocean conditions, involves cultivating seabass and cobia in open-sea cages, alongside experimental seaweed farming. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, NIOT, and regional authorities, this pilot program aims to exploit the untapped potential of India's maritime resources.

Singh, during his visit, highlighted the project's role in transforming India's economic landscape by bringing attention to ocean resources. He also toured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, exploring its rich historical heritage and discussing plans for a national memorial to honor the freedom fighter. The memorial will feature cultural and recreational facilities to attract tourists and preserve history.