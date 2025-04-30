Tariff Turmoil: Black Farmers Confront a Legacy of Challenges
Black farmers are facing heightened challenges due to President Trump's tariffs, exacerbating historical issues of discrimination and access to capital. Despite some efforts for relief, the situation remains fragile. John Boyd Jr., President of the National Black Farmers Association, continues to advocate for farmers while maintaining his family's farming legacy.
John Boyd Jr., a dedicated fourth-generation farmer in Virginia, is engaged in both planting crops and addressing the fears of Black farmers across the nation. As the head of the National Black Farmers Association, he's fielding calls about President Trump's tariff impacts.
Analysts and sociologists emphasize that Trump's tariffs will significantly affect Black farmers, who already struggle with historical barriers to capital and land ownership. The American Farm Bureau Federation warns that these measures threaten competitiveness and long-term stability.
Farming expert Keon Gilbert outlines the bleak outlook for Black farming, already in decline over the decades. Despite these challenges, Boyd vows to persevere in safeguarding his family's farming heritage.
