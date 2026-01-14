Left Menu

NAACP Accuses Trump of Deceptive Reverse Discrimination Claims

The NAACP criticizes President Trump for suggesting civil rights protections discriminate against white people, labeling his claims deceptive and unfounded. Trump argues such protections led to 'reverse discrimination,' but NAACP President Derrick Johnson counters there is no evidence they harmed white people, characterizing Trump's remarks as strategic deception.

The NAACP has accused President Donald Trump of promoting deception in his claims that civil rights protections have resulted in reverse discrimination against white people.

Trump, in a recent interview, suggested civil rights-era measures led to unfair treatment of whites, an assertion that NAACP President Derrick Johnson refuted as unfounded.

Johnson stated there is no evidence civil rights harmed whites, accusing Trump of fabricating realities to justify policies benefiting the elite while disadvantaging marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

