NAACP Accuses Trump of Deceptive Reverse Discrimination Claims

The NAACP has accused President Donald Trump of promoting deception in his claims that civil rights protections have resulted in reverse discrimination against white people.

Trump, in a recent interview, suggested civil rights-era measures led to unfair treatment of whites, an assertion that NAACP President Derrick Johnson refuted as unfounded.

Johnson stated there is no evidence civil rights harmed whites, accusing Trump of fabricating realities to justify policies benefiting the elite while disadvantaging marginalized communities.

