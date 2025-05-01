Left Menu

Maharashtra Honors Legacy and Progress on Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leaders commemorate the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its historical significance and ongoing growth. Key figures pay tribute to past sacrifices and outline future ambitions, including a bold development initiative aimed at boosting the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:56 IST
Maharashtra Honors Legacy and Progress on Foundation Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people of Maharashtra on the state's Foundation Day, paying tribute to its rich history and the enduring resilience of its citizens. In a social media post, he emphasized Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's development, acknowledging its deep-rooted cultural heritage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked the occasion by honoring those who gave their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk. Fadnavis reiterated the state's commitment to economic growth, revealing plans for a new 100-day development initiative aimed at making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy.

State leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Governor Ramesh Bais, participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies across Maharashtra, further emphasizing the significance of the day. The state's vibrant history stems from the Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad's 1955 push for a Marathi-speaking state, a movement that ultimately defined its current identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025