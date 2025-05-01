Maharashtra Honors Legacy and Progress on Foundation Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leaders commemorate the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its historical significance and ongoing growth. Key figures pay tribute to past sacrifices and outline future ambitions, including a bold development initiative aimed at boosting the state's economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people of Maharashtra on the state's Foundation Day, paying tribute to its rich history and the enduring resilience of its citizens. In a social media post, he emphasized Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's development, acknowledging its deep-rooted cultural heritage.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked the occasion by honoring those who gave their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk. Fadnavis reiterated the state's commitment to economic growth, revealing plans for a new 100-day development initiative aimed at making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy.
State leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Governor Ramesh Bais, participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies across Maharashtra, further emphasizing the significance of the day. The state's vibrant history stems from the Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad's 1955 push for a Marathi-speaking state, a movement that ultimately defined its current identity.
