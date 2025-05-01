Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Rajesh Mehta, a 55-year-old property dealer from Paschim Vihar, solving a hit-and-run case that took place in New Delhi. Following the tragic incident on April 26, where an unidentified vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian near Hotel Hyatt Regency, the authorities launched an extensive investigation.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Mulu from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The absence of CCTV cameras and heavy traffic initially posed challenges for investigators, but a vital tip from a witness who sighted a white car led them closer to the suspect.

After reviewing surveillance footage, a Hyundai Alcazar with visible dents was traced through multiple routes across the city, ultimately leading to its location in Paschim Vihar. Further inquiries revealed the car was registered to Seema Mehta, and her husband later confessed to the fatal incident. Police have arrested Rajesh Mehta and impounded the vehicle as investigations continue.

