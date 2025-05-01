Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer

Rajesh Mehta, a 55-year-old property dealer, has been arrested by Delhi Police for a hit-and-run case in New Delhi. The investigation, hampered by traffic and lack of CCTV, identified Mehta's vehicle, leading to his confession and arrest. A Hyundai Alcazar involved was also recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:03 IST
Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Rajesh Mehta, a 55-year-old property dealer from Paschim Vihar, solving a hit-and-run case that took place in New Delhi. Following the tragic incident on April 26, where an unidentified vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian near Hotel Hyatt Regency, the authorities launched an extensive investigation.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Mulu from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The absence of CCTV cameras and heavy traffic initially posed challenges for investigators, but a vital tip from a witness who sighted a white car led them closer to the suspect.

After reviewing surveillance footage, a Hyundai Alcazar with visible dents was traced through multiple routes across the city, ultimately leading to its location in Paschim Vihar. Further inquiries revealed the car was registered to Seema Mehta, and her husband later confessed to the fatal incident. Police have arrested Rajesh Mehta and impounded the vehicle as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025