Hunger Crisis: Feeding a Nation Amid Funding Cuts

The Campaign Against Hunger is grappling with unprecedented demand as funding cuts from the federal government exacerbate a national hunger crisis. The soaring need stems from both the unemployed and working people struggling with rising living costs.

New York's nonprofit is not alone in facing this surge. Food banks across the United States experience increased pressure, partly due to decreased federal support which has curtailed essential food distribution and heightened socio-economic challenges.

With looming cuts to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), hunger relief organizations fear even greater hardship nationwide. The struggle to meet demand amid shrinking funds underscores the critical state of food insecurity during a relatively strong labor market.

