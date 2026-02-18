Tech Stocks Rebound Amid AI Turbulence: A Us Market Snapshot
U.S. tech stocks showed recovery after an AI-induced selloff, with significant rebounds in major indexes. As investors anticipate Fed policy meeting minutes, tech giants like Nvidia and Amazon led gains, despite concerns over AI's long-term impact on businesses. Economic growth and business spending appear solid.
Leading U.S. stock indexes saw gains on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in technology shares following an AI-related downturn. This positive momentum comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated release of its January policy meeting minutes, which investors hope will clarify future interest rate trends.
The S&P 500's software sector, hard-hit earlier, rebounded by 1.4%, fueled by Cadence Design Systems' impressive revenue performance. Amid these gains, investor unease lingered, particularly concerning AI's disruptive potential, as seen with Palo Alto Networks' significant stock drop after a forecast revision.
Notable advances included Nvidia's 2.6% rise due to securing a deal with Meta Platforms, alongside other increased megacap stocks. Meanwhile, real estate and utilities lagged behind. Traders now predict a 63% chance of a June interest rate reduction, with the Fed's preferred inflation measure forthcoming this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Boom Fuels U.S. Manufacturing and Housing Market Amid Economic Growth
IMF Greenlights $91 Million Aid for Niger’s Economic Growth
Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth
Interim Budget: TN Finance Minister underscores inclusive economic growth, says 'we have started final war to end poverty'.
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth