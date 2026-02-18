Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rebound Amid AI Turbulence: A Us Market Snapshot

U.S. tech stocks showed recovery after an AI-induced selloff, with significant rebounds in major indexes. As investors anticipate Fed policy meeting minutes, tech giants like Nvidia and Amazon led gains, despite concerns over AI's long-term impact on businesses. Economic growth and business spending appear solid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading U.S. stock indexes saw gains on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in technology shares following an AI-related downturn. This positive momentum comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated release of its January policy meeting minutes, which investors hope will clarify future interest rate trends.

The S&P 500's software sector, hard-hit earlier, rebounded by 1.4%, fueled by Cadence Design Systems' impressive revenue performance. Amid these gains, investor unease lingered, particularly concerning AI's disruptive potential, as seen with Palo Alto Networks' significant stock drop after a forecast revision.

Notable advances included Nvidia's 2.6% rise due to securing a deal with Meta Platforms, alongside other increased megacap stocks. Meanwhile, real estate and utilities lagged behind. Traders now predict a 63% chance of a June interest rate reduction, with the Fed's preferred inflation measure forthcoming this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

