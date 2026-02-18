Bulgaria Set for Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil
Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on April 19, announced President Iliana Iotova. The previous government resigned after protests over economic policies and corruption failures. Andrey Gyurov has been appointed to lead the caretaker government in preparing for this eighth election in five years.
Bulgaria is gearing up for a snap parliamentary election on April 19, as announced by President Iliana Iotova. This move follows the resignation of the previous government amid public protests over economic policies and perceived corruption inefficiencies.
Iliana Iotova officially confirmed the election date after a meeting with Andrey Gyurov, the appointed head of a caretaker government charged with overseeing the electoral process. Gyurov, the deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, introduced his team tasked with this critical transition.
The Balkan nation, a recent entrant to the euro zone since January 1, continues to grapple with political instability, marked by the inability of parties to form stable governing coalitions in an increasingly fragmented parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Alleges Congress Land Grab, Corruption in Karnataka
Jal Jeevan Mission Scandal: Arrests Signal Intensified Crackdown on Corruption
Political Turmoil Unfolds: Peru's Interim President José Jerí Ousted Amid Corruption Claims
Opposition MLA Ashok Dinda Accuses Police of Corruption
Congress MP Raises Alarm Over Alleged NLC Project Corruption