Left Menu

Bulgaria Set for Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil

Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on April 19, announced President Iliana Iotova. The previous government resigned after protests over economic policies and corruption failures. Andrey Gyurov has been appointed to lead the caretaker government in preparing for this eighth election in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:54 IST
Bulgaria Set for Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bulgaria is gearing up for a snap parliamentary election on April 19, as announced by President Iliana Iotova. This move follows the resignation of the previous government amid public protests over economic policies and perceived corruption inefficiencies.

Iliana Iotova officially confirmed the election date after a meeting with Andrey Gyurov, the appointed head of a caretaker government charged with overseeing the electoral process. Gyurov, the deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, introduced his team tasked with this critical transition.

The Balkan nation, a recent entrant to the euro zone since January 1, continues to grapple with political instability, marked by the inability of parties to form stable governing coalitions in an increasingly fragmented parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Oral Nicotine Pouches: A Nationwide Alert

Crackdown on Illegal Oral Nicotine Pouches: A Nationwide Alert

 India
2
Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Jharkhand CID Cracks International Network

Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Jharkhand CID Cracks International Network

 India
3
Nigeria Probes Temu: Data Privacy in Question

Nigeria Probes Temu: Data Privacy in Question

 Global
4
Celebrity's Financial Ties Under Scrutiny in Fraud Investigation

Celebrity's Financial Ties Under Scrutiny in Fraud Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026