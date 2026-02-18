Bulgaria Set for Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil

Bulgaria is gearing up for a snap parliamentary election on April 19, as announced by President Iliana Iotova. This move follows the resignation of the previous government amid public protests over economic policies and perceived corruption inefficiencies.

Iliana Iotova officially confirmed the election date after a meeting with Andrey Gyurov, the appointed head of a caretaker government charged with overseeing the electoral process. Gyurov, the deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, introduced his team tasked with this critical transition.

The Balkan nation, a recent entrant to the euro zone since January 1, continues to grapple with political instability, marked by the inability of parties to form stable governing coalitions in an increasingly fragmented parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)