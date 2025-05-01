Left Menu

Maharashtra Foundation Day: Honoring Reformers and Supporting Terror Attack Victims

On the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day, robust tributes were paid to Maharashtra's iconic reformers and victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Governor Radhakrishnan and CM Devendra Fadnavis announced support measures for victims' families while showcasing Maharashtra's progressive spirit and economic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:34 IST
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ceremony marking the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the state's legendary social reformers and the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Governor expressed his respect for icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, while also addressing the tragic loss of 26 lives in the Pahalgam attack. He assured that measures are in place to repatriate Maharashtra's stranded tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting future aspirations, CM Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's determination to become a trillion-dollar economy, announcing a forthcoming 100-day development initiative. Amidst official ceremonies in Mumbai and Pune, the state reiterated its commitment to progressive governance and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

