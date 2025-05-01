Left Menu

China Urges Diplomatic Commitment Ahead of U.S.-Iran Talks

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, expressed support for Iran's diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear program ahead of U.S.-Iran talks. He highlighted China's appreciation for Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and conveyed support for ongoing dialogues. Beijing seeks to play a significant diplomatic role in the region.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, praised Iran's diplomatic efforts on Wednesday, emphasizing Beijing's support ahead of upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. China's appreciation for Iran's commitment to avoiding nuclear weapon development was communicated to Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, during a meeting in Brazil.

As U.S. President Donald Trump issued threats of military action should Iran fail to negotiate limits on its escalating nuclear program, Wang affirmed China's approval of dialogues between Iran and other parties, including cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. The talks are scheduled for Saturday in Rome.

Ahead of these negotiations, the U.S. imposed sanctions targeting entities involved in the illicit Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade. Amid developing Middle Eastern dynamics, including Israel-Gaza tensions and Houthi attacks, Beijing continues to aim for diplomatic influence while resolving regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

