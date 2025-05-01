Left Menu

Mumba Devi Temple's Vibrant Mango Adornments Celebrate Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya

The Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai adorned with 12,000 mangoes celebrates Akshaya Tritiya, a day of prosperity and new beginnings. The festival, falling on April 30, is linked with prosperity and good fortune, ideal for starting ventures, investing, and purchasing gold, marking the beginning of Kalyug according to scriptures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:30 IST
Mumba Devi Temple decorated with mangoes (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of tradition, Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple was festooned with over 12,000 mangoes to mark the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30. Sandeep Bhatt, the temple priest, highlighted the custom, explaining, 'Like every year, the temple has been adorned with the season's fruit, mango. It is believed that the fruit of any good deed done on Akshaya Tritiya is the greatest today.'

Akshaya Tritiya, revered as one of the most propitious days in the Hindu calendar, is said to herald prosperity and good fortune. Celebrated on April 30 this year, the festival is deemed extraordinarily favorable for starting new ventures, making investments, and acquiring gold and real estate.

This day, synonymous with prayer, charity, and spiritual endeavors, translates from Sanskrit as 'never diminishing.' Traditions suggest that endeavors begun on this day flourish with reduced impediments, ensuring lasting success and wealth. The festival occurs on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaisakh, generally falling in April or May, coinciding with the ideal planetary alignment of the sun and moon. According to Hindu texts, Akshaya Tritiya marks the onset of Kalyug and the conclusion of Dwapar Yug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

