Delhi Prisons Scramble to Fill Law Officer Positions Amid Legal Controversy

Delhi High Court's recent notice raises concerns over the abrupt termination of ad-hoc law officers, as Tihar prisons seek to address vacancies. A petition highlights the need for permanent positions, citing potential contempt of court. The controversy spotlights ongoing challenges in Delhi's prison staffing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Director General of Prisons, Tihar, and the Home Secretary of Delhi, following the abrupt termination of 14 ad-hoc law officers. This prompted the Office of the Director General of Prisons to publish a call for new law officer appointments on a contractual basis by April 26, 2025.

Advocate Amit Sahni, a social activist, played a pivotal role in this issue, filing a petition on April 17, 2025. He called for the revival of a contempt case related to the termination of the law officers, who were initially appointed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court's directive for a hearing on May 9, 2025, underscores the severity of the situation, as the petition accuses the authorities of contempt by not establishing permanent law officer positions.

Back in 2019, the Delhi High Court mandated the appointment of law officers within 12 weeks, but delays persisted, leading to a contempt petition. Despite 16 ad-hoc appointments by December 2021, the absence of regular positions has reignited legal disputes. The recent termination of law officer roles on April 2, 2025, further compounds the issue, with Sahni alleging willful defiance of court orders under the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000. Although the Act requires a law officer for each prison, Delhi currently struggles with this mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

