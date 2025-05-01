Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge Champion Workers' Rights on Labour Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to workers on International Labour Day, emphasizing their critical role in driving India's economy forward. Utilizing social media platform X, Gandhi stressed that the skills and contributions of workers and artisans need greater recognition for India's real progress.

On the same occasion, Congress President Malikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, underscoring the indispensable role of workers in nation-building. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undermining workers' rights, leveraging his own background as a former labor ministry official to advocate for workers' empowerment.

Kharge outlined the Congress Party's commitment to the workforce, stating that 'Shramev Jayate' is a guiding principle. He highlighted concerns under Modi's administration, such as reductions in the MNREGA program that affects millions of workers, and called for better wages and increased working days for MNREGA participants.

