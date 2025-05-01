Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge Champion Workers' Rights on Labour Day

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge mark International Labour Day by advocating for workers' rights in India. They highlight the critical role of workers in economic progress and criticize the Modi government's policies, urging improved conditions and respect for labor contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge Champion Workers' Rights on Labour Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to workers on International Labour Day, emphasizing their critical role in driving India's economy forward. Utilizing social media platform X, Gandhi stressed that the skills and contributions of workers and artisans need greater recognition for India's real progress.

On the same occasion, Congress President Malikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, underscoring the indispensable role of workers in nation-building. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undermining workers' rights, leveraging his own background as a former labor ministry official to advocate for workers' empowerment.

Kharge outlined the Congress Party's commitment to the workforce, stating that 'Shramev Jayate' is a guiding principle. He highlighted concerns under Modi's administration, such as reductions in the MNREGA program that affects millions of workers, and called for better wages and increased working days for MNREGA participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025