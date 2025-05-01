BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Amritsar Terror Plot; Weapons Cache Seized

The Border Security Force (BSF), working closely with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot Wednesday near Bharopal village in Amritsar district. The operation was launched following actionable intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing. Authorities recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines, and 50 live rounds.

These recovered arms have been handed to local police, showcasing the effective synergy between BSF and Punjab Police in averting potential terrorism. This operation highlights their readiness and commitment to safeguarding national security and public safety.

Notably, other criminal activities have surfaced. Earlier, the Special Task Force and Jhajjar police apprehended notorious gangster Kunal Joon, involved in 15 criminal cases. After fleeing India with a fake passport, Joon was conducting criminal enterprises internationally, reflecting extensive criminal networks in the region.

