BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Amritsar Terror Plot; Weapons Cache Seized

In a joint operation, BSF and Punjab Police intercepted a terror plot, recovering arms in Amritsar. Prompt intelligence led to the seizure of grenades and pistols. The operation underscores robust security measures. Meanwhile, a notorious gangster was arrested, revealing deep criminal activities across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:11 IST
BSF in coordination with Punjab Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF), working closely with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot Wednesday near Bharopal village in Amritsar district. The operation was launched following actionable intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing. Authorities recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines, and 50 live rounds.

These recovered arms have been handed to local police, showcasing the effective synergy between BSF and Punjab Police in averting potential terrorism. This operation highlights their readiness and commitment to safeguarding national security and public safety.

Notably, other criminal activities have surfaced. Earlier, the Special Task Force and Jhajjar police apprehended notorious gangster Kunal Joon, involved in 15 criminal cases. After fleeing India with a fake passport, Joon was conducting criminal enterprises internationally, reflecting extensive criminal networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

