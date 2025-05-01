Congress Demands Timely Caste Census as Modi Provides 'Headline Without Deadline'

Echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a clear timeline on caste enumeration in the census, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a 'headline without a deadline.' Ramesh underscored the need for a detailed roadmap and highlighted the issue during a press conference.

The Congress MP questioned the allocation of only Rs 575 crore for the census, contrasting it with Modi's 2019 announcement of an Rs 8254 crore requirement for the national census. This discrepancy, Ramesh argued, casts doubt on the government's preparedness and intent.

Despite supporting the decision to include caste enumeration, Congress sees unresolved questions about the implementation. As the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs agreed to the inclusion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the move as a step to strengthen society without political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)