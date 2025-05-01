Left Menu

Congress Demands Timely Caste Census as Modi Provides 'Headline Without Deadline'

Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, criticise Prime Minister Modi for promising caste enumeration in the census without a clear timeline. Concerns over budget provisions and intent underpin their call for a comprehensive roadmap. The Cabinet's decision to include caste in the census follows public and political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:47 IST
Congress Demands Timely Caste Census as Modi Provides 'Headline Without Deadline'
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a clear timeline on caste enumeration in the census, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a 'headline without a deadline.' Ramesh underscored the need for a detailed roadmap and highlighted the issue during a press conference.

The Congress MP questioned the allocation of only Rs 575 crore for the census, contrasting it with Modi's 2019 announcement of an Rs 8254 crore requirement for the national census. This discrepancy, Ramesh argued, casts doubt on the government's preparedness and intent.

Despite supporting the decision to include caste enumeration, Congress sees unresolved questions about the implementation. As the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs agreed to the inclusion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the move as a step to strengthen society without political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025