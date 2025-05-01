Left Menu

India's Coal Surge: Domestic Production Hits Record High

India's domestic coal production increased by 3.6% in April to 81.57 million tonnes. This surge highlights the rising contribution of captive mining. The coal stock, as of April 30, 2025, rose to 125.76 million tonnes, showcasing sustainable growth and reduced import dependence, crucial for India's economic trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the country's energy resources, India's coal production has soared. Data from the coal ministry reveals a 3.6 per cent increase in domestic coal production for April, reaching 81.57 million tonnes, compared to 78.71 million tonnes in the same month last year.

The notable spike in coal output can be partially attributed to the enhanced contribution from captive and other mines, which produced 14.51 million tonnes last month. This marks an increase from the 11.46 million tonnes recorded during the preceding year, underscoring the vital role of captive mining.

As of April 30, the coal reserves stood at 125.76 million tonnes for 2025-26, compared to 102.41 million tonnes the previous year. Coal India Ltd alone reported a growth of 22.10 per cent, with a stock of 105 million tonnes. Committed to sustainable growth, the ministry aims to fortify coal availability and lessen import reliance, powering the nation's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

