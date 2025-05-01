India's Coal Surge: Domestic Production Hits Record High

In a significant boost to the country's energy resources, India's coal production has soared. Data from the coal ministry reveals a 3.6 per cent increase in domestic coal production for April, reaching 81.57 million tonnes, compared to 78.71 million tonnes in the same month last year.

The notable spike in coal output can be partially attributed to the enhanced contribution from captive and other mines, which produced 14.51 million tonnes last month. This marks an increase from the 11.46 million tonnes recorded during the preceding year, underscoring the vital role of captive mining.

As of April 30, the coal reserves stood at 125.76 million tonnes for 2025-26, compared to 102.41 million tonnes the previous year. Coal India Ltd alone reported a growth of 22.10 per cent, with a stock of 105 million tonnes. Committed to sustainable growth, the ministry aims to fortify coal availability and lessen import reliance, powering the nation's growth trajectory.

