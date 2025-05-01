INS Surat Docks in Hazira: Indian Navy's Defensive Showcase

The Indian Navy's stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, marked its inaugural visit to Hazira port on Thursday, aligning its arrival with Gujarat Foundation Day celebrations. The warship, a multi-mission destroyer capable of targeting submarines, ships, and aircraft, will remain docked for two days.

Prominent figures such as Surat MP Mukesh Dalal and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia extended their welcome, alongside senior naval officials. Commanding Officer Captain Sandeep Shorey highlighted INS Surat's prowess, describing it as one of the latest and most capable vessels in the Indian Navy's fleet. Recently, INS Surat successfully tested its Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its defensive strength.

INS Surat's successful exercises come ahead of the Pakistan Navy's upcoming tests in the Arabian Sea. It represents the capstone of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, boasting 75 per cent indigenous content and advanced weapon-sensor technology. Amid heightened regional tensions due to incidents like the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard are conducting intensive operations to ensure maritime security within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)