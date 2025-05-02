Devotees Gather as Kedarnath Dham Opens: A Sacred Start to Char Dham Yatra

The sacred portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham have swung open, welcoming throngs of devotees just days after the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the occasion, warmly welcoming pilgrims and highlighting the state's commitment to a secure spiritual journey.

Amidst his address to the gathering, CM Dhami emphasized that the revered Char Dham Yatra had begun on April 30. With great anticipation, he announced that by May 2, the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham would similarly become accessible to worshippers. The chief minister assured the congregation that meticulous arrangements have been implemented to facilitate a safe and seamless pilgrimage.

The auspicious opening ceremony was infused with a sense of divine celebration, as flowers were elegantly showered from a helicopter over the assembled devotees, while an Indian Army Band enveloped the atmosphere with enchanting devotional melodies. Dhami also invoked a prayer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking divine strength to combat pressing issues such as terrorism and separatism.

(With inputs from agencies.)