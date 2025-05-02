Left Menu

Karnataka Intensifies Search for Suhas Shetty's Killers as Tensions Rise

Karnataka's Home Minister announces swift action with four teams deployed to apprehend suspects in Suhas Shetty's murder. As investigations unfold, prohibitory orders are in place to ensure peace in Mangaluru following the killing of the rowdy sheeter by unidentified assailants, with tensions heightened by a city-wide bandh.

Updated: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Friday that four teams have been mobilized to pursue the suspects involved in the murder case of Suhas Shetty. During a media briefing, he emphasized, "Yesterday evening in Mangaluru city, a murder occurred. We are taking strong measures to apprehend the culprits. Our goal is to uphold peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada, and incidents like these should not disrupt those efforts."

Suhas Shetty, identified as a rowdy sheeter and the prime suspect in the Fazil murder case, was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants in Mangaluru. The assault took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. Shetty was traveling with acquaintances when his vehicle was stopped by the attackers, who brutally injured him with deadly weapons. Shetty later succumbed to his injuries at AJ Hospital.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal reported, "Suhas Shetty, the main accused in Fazil's murder, was killed by 5-6 assailants last night. A murder case has been filed, and investigations are underway. It's premature to discuss motives." Law enforcement swiftly enacted prohibitory measures under BNS, 2023, to maintain order in the city, effective until May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

