Reliance Power's Massive Solar Project: Cleansing India with Renewable Energy
Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to supply 930 MW of solar power. The project, integrating a 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, represents a major step in India's clean energy transition.
Reliance Power's subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, made headlines on Friday by securing a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Under this landmark agreement, Reliance NU Suntech will deliver 930 MW of solar power integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at a competitive fixed tariff.
The project, pegged as Asia's largest single-location integrated solar and BESS venture, is set to be developed within the next 24 months, entailing a substantial investment close to Rs 10,000 crore, highlighting Reliance Power's commitment to India's clean energy ambitions.
