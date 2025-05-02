Reliance Power's Massive Solar Project: Cleansing India with Renewable Energy

Reliance Power's subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, made headlines on Friday by securing a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Under this landmark agreement, Reliance NU Suntech will deliver 930 MW of solar power integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at a competitive fixed tariff.

The project, pegged as Asia's largest single-location integrated solar and BESS venture, is set to be developed within the next 24 months, entailing a substantial investment close to Rs 10,000 crore, highlighting Reliance Power's commitment to India's clean energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)