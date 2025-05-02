Left Menu

Reliance Power's Massive Solar Project: Cleansing India with Renewable Energy

Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to supply 930 MW of solar power. The project, integrating a 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, represents a major step in India's clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:13 IST
Reliance Power's Massive Solar Project: Cleansing India with Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power's subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, made headlines on Friday by securing a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Under this landmark agreement, Reliance NU Suntech will deliver 930 MW of solar power integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at a competitive fixed tariff.

The project, pegged as Asia's largest single-location integrated solar and BESS venture, is set to be developed within the next 24 months, entailing a substantial investment close to Rs 10,000 crore, highlighting Reliance Power's commitment to India's clean energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025