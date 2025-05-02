Sacred Reverberations: Kedarnath's Majestic Opening Ceremony

The rhythmic beats of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles filled the air as Kedarnath Dham opened its sacred doors on Friday. A significant religious event, it was marked by the presence of Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who attended the ceremonial opening.

During the ceremony, CM Dhami actively participated by distributing prasad to the worshippers at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara within the Kedarnath premises. He announced that the doors of Badrinath would open on May 4, stating that the state was well-prepared to welcome devotees nationwide. Dhami noted the strategic importance of the Char Dham Yatra in sustaining the local economy and underscored the government's constant vigilance over the pilgrimage logistics, enhancing essential amenities along the routes.

Emphasizing year-round tourism, the Chief Minister revealed new initiatives for winter pilgrimage and confirmed the allocation of Rs 2000 crore for Kedarnath's reconstruction. Further developments include a sanctioned ropeway by the central government from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. CM Dhami assured safe journeys for devotees, having commenced the Char Dham Yatra on April 30, and reaffirmed robust arrangements to facilitate seamless pilgrimage experiences.

