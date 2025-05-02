Left Menu

Empowering Our Elders: Ageing with Dignity App Launch

A new app, 'Ageing with Dignity', has been launched to provide elderly citizens with comprehensive resources on government schemes, welfare initiatives, and healthcare benefits. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the senior citizen portal, aimed at simplifying access to essential services and information for older adults in India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards assisting the elderly population, a novel digital portal, 'Ageing with Dignity', has been launched. This platform will offer a comprehensive range of resources related to government schemes, welfare initiatives, healthcare benefits, and events organized by various entities.

The launch was marked by the presence of Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Amit Yadav, who emphasized that this user-friendly app is designed to enhance access to vital information for senior citizens.

The initiative also saw President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate senior citizen homes via a virtual ceremony, extending support across states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, further underpinning the government's commitment to the elderly community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

