Caught in the Crossfire: Indian Woman's Struggle to Reunite with Family in Pakistan
An Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan, faces difficulties returning to her family in Pakistan due to closed borders amid escalating tensions. Visiting India to care for her ailing mother, Irfan appeals to authorities, urging reunification. The situation exacerbates following a terror attack, heightening geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.
An Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan, appeals to the Indian authorities for help in returning to her family in Pakistan. Having traveled to India to visit her unwell mother, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border has left her stranded with her small children.
In an interview with ANI, Irfan explained, 'I married in Karachi but came here from Delhi to see my sick mother. Now, I am unable to return to Pakistan. My children, both here and there, are distressed. I urge the government to reunite me with my family urgently.'
The travel restrictions coincide with India's revocation of most Pakistani visas following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Consequently, India and Pakistan have mutually closed their airspaces, escalating diplomatic tensions. Irfan condemned the Pahalgam attack and called for stringent measures against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
