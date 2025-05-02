Left Menu

Smoke Scare at Norway's Mongstad: Incident at the Substation

A partial evacuation took place at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery after smoke was detected at an electrical substation. Despite the scare, production continued uninterrupted, with no fire found and no injuries reported. Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident at the key refinery location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Norway's Mongstad oil refinery experienced a partial evacuation due to smoke being detected at an on-site electricity substation. Despite this, the plant's production remained unaffected and continued as usual, according to statements released by operator Equinor.

Equinor clarified that no fire was detected during the incident, and thankfully, no individuals were harmed. Local fire services and police promptly responded to address the situation.

The Mongstad refinery, located on Norway's west coast, boasts a refining capacity of approximately 226,000 barrels of oil daily, as noted in Equinor's annual report.

