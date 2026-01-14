Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Evacuation Advisory at Al Udeid Air Base Amid U.S.-Iran Strains

Amid escalating tensions and threats between the U.S. and Iran, U.S. personnel at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar have been advised to leave. This move comes as the U.S. warns of possible intervention to support Iranian protesters. No official reason has been confirmed for the advisory.

Several personnel have been advised to depart from the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday, as tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran. Three diplomats disclosed this information to Reuters amid Washington's warnings of intervention to support protesters in Iran.

The U.S. embassy in Doha has remained silent on the matter, while Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs has yet to comment. Al Udeid hosts around 10,000 U.S. troops, making it the largest American base in the Middle East.

A diplomat clarified to Reuters that this advisory is a posture change rather than an evacuation order. This step follows last year's precautionary measures when personnel were moved prior to U.S. airstrikes on Iran, which resulted in Iranian missile attacks targeting the base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

