Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Faces Forgery Allegations in UPSC Exam Controversy

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar appeared before the Crime Branch for questioning over allegations of submitting forged certificates to clear the 2022 UPSC exam. The Delhi High Court had previously observed that Khedkar's actions constituted a societal and national fraud. She stands accused of unlawfully claiming quota benefits.

Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar appeared before the Crime Branch at Kamla Market on Friday, amid an investigation into allegations she submitted forged certificates to pass the 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Khedkar, steadfast in her defense, told ANI, "I am here to cooperate, as per the Supreme Court's orders, and I have been open to this since day one. The allegations of fake certificates are baseless, and I remain in India despite rumors of me fleeing the country."

The Supreme Court has asked Delhi police to expedite their probe, questioning delays when Khedkar had expressed willingness to cooperate through an affidavit. Earlier, court proceedings were postponed after issues arose regarding the visibility of a counter-affidavit filed on Khedkar's behalf.

Khedkar is suspected of manipulating reservations for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities to gain an advantage in the UPSC exam. The Delhi High Court, while denying her anticipatory bail, labeled this incident as a "classic example of fraud" impacting both constitutional and societal frameworks. The High Court underscored the necessity of interrogation to unravel any conspiracy, hinting at potential collusion due to her parents' high-ranking positions. Delhi Police have charged Khedkar with cheating and illicitly claiming quota benefits in the Civil Services Examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

