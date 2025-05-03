Left Menu

Tempest Over Temple: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the naming of the new Jagannath Temple, claiming it stirs controversy. Meanwhile, dissent arises within BJP ranks as Ghosh's meeting with Banerjee sparks public dissatisfaction amidst accusations of political mismanagement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:13 IST
Tempest Over Temple: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for naming a new temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham,' alleging it as a ploy to stir unnecessary controversies. According to Ghosh, the naming decision was impulsive, alienating Odisha's sentiments, and reminiscent of prior missteps involving slogans that drew ire from Bangladesh.

The tension within BJP ranks surfaced when MP Jagannath Sarkar voiced disapproval of Ghosh's recent meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Sarkar expressed that this rendezvous amid the current political climate in West Bengal disappointed the public, especially considering the ongoing allegations of state authorities' misuse under the Trinamool Congress's governance in incidents such as those reported in Murshidabad.

Despite the criticism, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh defended Dilip Ghosh, highlighting that the political rivalry should not overshadow religious diplomacy. The inaugural event, attended by opposition figures, was intended for the newly constructed Jagannath Temple. With tensions simmering, this controversy over a temple's name has ignited a broader debate on West Bengal's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

