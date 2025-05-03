Tempest Over Temple: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for naming a new temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham,' alleging it as a ploy to stir unnecessary controversies. According to Ghosh, the naming decision was impulsive, alienating Odisha's sentiments, and reminiscent of prior missteps involving slogans that drew ire from Bangladesh.

The tension within BJP ranks surfaced when MP Jagannath Sarkar voiced disapproval of Ghosh's recent meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Sarkar expressed that this rendezvous amid the current political climate in West Bengal disappointed the public, especially considering the ongoing allegations of state authorities' misuse under the Trinamool Congress's governance in incidents such as those reported in Murshidabad.

Despite the criticism, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh defended Dilip Ghosh, highlighting that the political rivalry should not overshadow religious diplomacy. The inaugural event, attended by opposition figures, was intended for the newly constructed Jagannath Temple. With tensions simmering, this controversy over a temple's name has ignited a broader debate on West Bengal's political dynamics.

