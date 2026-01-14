High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal
The Calcutta High Court's dismissal of TMC's data protection petition against ED's raids at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises has triggered political uproar. The BJP criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the court's decision exposes TMC's ties with alleged corruption. The matter is now expected to proceed to the Supreme Court.
The Calcutta High Court's recent decision to dismiss the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) petition seeking protection of data allegedly seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has created a political storm in West Bengal. The TMC had sought intervention after raids on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office and residence, but the ED reported that nothing was seized.
Reacting sharply, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the court's decision as a significant setback for West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP leaders claimed that the decision highlights the TMC's alleged links with corrupt entities and accused Banerjee of attempting to interfere with the judicial process.
The BJP further asserted that such political maneuvers endanger constitutional integrity. Meanwhile, the TMC's plea has now moved towards India's Supreme Court for further adjudication, as both parties brace for the next legal battleground in this high-profile political drama.
